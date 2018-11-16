Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Stake Increased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,875 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 116,088 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $26,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 2,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $216,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,063 shares of company stock worth $611,427 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $68.67 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

