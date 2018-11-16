Cohbar (CWBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWBR opened at $3.36 on Friday. Cohbar has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Cohbar during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohbar during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cohbar during the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Cohbar during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohbar by 1,041.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 263,681 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohbar

CohBar, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus.

