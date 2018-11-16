Cohen & Steers (CNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cohen & Steers have significantly outperformed the industry so far this year. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its third quarter 2018 results reflect a rise in revenues. Improving assets under management (AUM) and diverse investment products are expected to continue supporting revenue growth. Further, its enhanced capital deployment plan indicates strong balance sheet position. However, mounting expenses are expected to hurt its profitability to some extent. As the company continues to invest in its franchise, operating expenses are expected to increase further. Also, stretched valuation limit the stock's upside potential.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CNS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNS traded down $2.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,116. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 63.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth $734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth $269,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 4.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 121,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

