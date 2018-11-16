Coherent (COHR) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COHR. ValuEngine raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Coherent from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price (down previously from $242.00) on shares of Coherent in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.00.

Shares of COHR stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.95. 111,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,396. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.37. Coherent has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $329.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $461.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.60 million. Coherent had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Coherent will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $60,799.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COHR. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Coherent by 326.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Coherent in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Coherent in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Coherent by 814.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coherent by 41,833.3% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

