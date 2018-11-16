CoinPoker Price Down 14% This Week (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $43,873.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00144114 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00227841 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.89 or 0.10220842 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00010391 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker launched on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 354,786,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,414,462 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Kucoin and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

