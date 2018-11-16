Colin V. Reed Buys 13,031 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) Stock

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) CEO Colin V. Reed bought 13,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.83 per share, with a total value of $988,140.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RHP opened at $76.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $90.02.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.54 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $94.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Citigroup set a $98.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

