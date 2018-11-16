Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COLL. BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott set a $27.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.71.

COLL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 16,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,685. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $570.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.24.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 30.13% and a negative return on equity of 70.06%. The company had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 485.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $413,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

