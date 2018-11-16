Colony Capital (CLNY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities set a $9.00 price objective on Colony Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

NYSE:CLNY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.02. 2,397,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,816,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.18. Colony Capital has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $674.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.20 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 17.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. Colony Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Colony Capital will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Colony Capital during the second quarter worth about $198,709,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Colony Capital during the second quarter worth about $144,070,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colony Capital during the second quarter worth about $142,457,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Colony Capital during the second quarter worth about $133,604,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Colony Capital during the second quarter worth about $91,506,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.