Comcast (CMCSA) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $48.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.61.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.60. 1,344,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,783,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $38,887.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $11,180,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 39,447 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,963 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,737,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $2,352,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.