Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Holdings Trimmed by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 286,588 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,462 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,169 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Comcast by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 9,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Comcast by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.49 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $175.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. MED initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $38,887.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/comcast-co-cmcsa-holdings-trimmed-by-oak-ridge-investments-llc.html.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.