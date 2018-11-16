Comerica Bank Acquires 1,426 Shares of CNOOC Ltd (CEO)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNOOC by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of CNOOC by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNOOC by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CNOOC by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CEO. Macquarie lowered shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.82.

CNOOC stock opened at $167.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.63. CNOOC Ltd has a 52 week low of $132.62 and a 52 week high of $202.38.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th were issued a $3.8217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 4.38%. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.66%.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

