Comerica Bank Purchases 4,768 Shares of Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.18% of Outfront Media worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Outfront Media by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 72,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Outfront Media by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 177,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Outfront Media by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Outfront Media by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Outfront Media by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

NYSE OUT opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Outfront Media Inc has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $24.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $414.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Outfront Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Comerica Bank Purchases 4,768 Shares of Outfront Media Inc (OUT)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/comerica-bank-purchases-4768-shares-of-outfront-media-inc-out.html.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.