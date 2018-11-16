Commonwealth Bank of Australia Acquires 15,700 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,541.0% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,584,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $634,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,049,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $506,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,735,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $479,928,000 after acquiring an additional 490,346 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,365,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $276,514,000 after acquiring an additional 356,312 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,052,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 350.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/commonwealth-bank-of-australia-acquires-15700-shares-of-occidental-petroleum-co-oxy.html.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.