Commonwealth Bank of Australia Acquires 4,700 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $126,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW opened at $93.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.23 and a 52-week high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,776.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell acquired 273 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.72 per share, with a total value of $29,407.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,407.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.41.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

