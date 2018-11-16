Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $8.09 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Medtronic by 28,068.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,177,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,867,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,378,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,717,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,345,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,932 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,925,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $779,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,443,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,007,035,000 after purchasing an additional 939,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 145,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $13,899,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $4,876,816.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,678 shares of company stock valued at $25,818,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Medtronic to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $92.77 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $76.41 and a twelve month high of $100.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.93%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

