Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $8.78 Million Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 128,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 284.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 70,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 52,386 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,131,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $136.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $116.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.59.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

PNC Financial Services Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $137.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total transaction of $3,471,507.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,406,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/commonwealth-bank-of-australia-has-8-78-million-holdings-in-pnc-financial-services-group-inc-pnc.html.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.