Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 156.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $122.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.25.

NYSE:VLO opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $80.88 and a 52 week high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

