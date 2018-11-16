Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,230 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $92.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.12.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $2,082,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,445,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,645 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.77%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

