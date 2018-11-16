Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,568,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,716,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,576,000 after buying an additional 156,483 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 271,147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,264,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,321,000 after buying an additional 1,263,547 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 977,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,067,000 after buying an additional 600,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,030,000 after buying an additional 75,665 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $77.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $73.97 and a 52 week high of $101.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-grows-holdings-in-spdr-sp-biotech-etf-xbi.html.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.