Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 139,451 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 41.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,451 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,651,000 after purchasing an additional 129,135 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 30,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 175.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 59,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 37,602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.89 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1138 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

