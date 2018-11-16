Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 603,056 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,670,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,056 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 5.1% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $364,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 321.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,588,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360,904 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,898,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,084,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,192 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 496.3% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,491,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,551 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,741,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $47,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 15,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $394,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Hackett sold 25,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $673,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,854.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 131.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Bank of America set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

