Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 231,336 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for 1.1% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.27% of ONEOK worth $76,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $117,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 827.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $140,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in ONEOK by 205.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $71.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 16.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.855 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 194.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/commonwealth-of-pennsylvania-public-school-empls-retrmt-sys-cuts-stake-in-oneok-inc-oke.html.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.