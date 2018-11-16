Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 252,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $15,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 106.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 216.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1,361.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. TheStreet raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of TD opened at $55.37 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.43. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a $0.5144 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/commonwealth-of-pennsylvania-public-school-empls-retrmt-sys-reduces-position-in-toronto-dominion-bank-td.html.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.