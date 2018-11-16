Communications Systems, Inc. (JCS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 85,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 3.34% of Communications Systems worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 6.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 27,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCS opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.72. Communications Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name.

