Comparing Myriad Genetics (MYGN) & ImmuCell (ICCC)

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) and ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Myriad Genetics has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmuCell has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Myriad Genetics and ImmuCell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myriad Genetics 3 2 4 0 2.11 ImmuCell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus target price of $41.11, suggesting a potential upside of 32.36%. Given Myriad Genetics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Myriad Genetics is more favorable than ImmuCell.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Myriad Genetics and ImmuCell’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myriad Genetics $772.60 million 3.01 $131.10 million $1.20 25.88 ImmuCell $10.43 million 3.94 -$160,000.00 N/A N/A

Myriad Genetics has higher revenue and earnings than ImmuCell.

Profitability

This table compares Myriad Genetics and ImmuCell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myriad Genetics 7.07% 10.07% 7.62% ImmuCell -13.09% -3.87% -2.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of ImmuCell shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of ImmuCell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Myriad Genetics beats ImmuCell on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents. It also provides Vectra DA, a protein quantification test for assessing the disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis; Prolaris, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer; EndoPredict, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer; myPath Melanoma, a RNA expression test for diagnosing melanoma; and myChoice HRD, a companion diagnostic to measure three modes of homologous recombination deficiency. In addition, Myriad Genetics, Inc. offers biomarker discovery, and pharmaceutical and clinical services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical research industries; and operates an internal medicine emergency hospital primarily for internal medicine and hemodialysis. The company has collaboration with AstraZeneca for the development of an indication for BRACAnalysis CDx. Myriad Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company primarily offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn calves. It also provides California Mastitis Test, which is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic. In addition, the company is involved in developing purified Nisin treatment for subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and selling various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to animal health distributors, fleet stores, and direct to farms. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

