Comparing Tecogen (TGEN) & Notis Global (NGBL)

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) and Notis Global (OTCMKTS:NGBL) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tecogen and Notis Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tecogen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Notis Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tecogen currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.24%. Given Tecogen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tecogen is more favorable than Notis Global.

Volatility and Risk

Tecogen has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Notis Global has a beta of -0.93, meaning that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of Tecogen shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Tecogen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Notis Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tecogen and Notis Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecogen -1.17% -1.31% -0.83% Notis Global N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tecogen and Notis Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tecogen $33.20 million 2.95 $40,000.00 N/A N/A Notis Global $630,000.00 3.17 -$50.44 million N/A N/A

Tecogen has higher revenue and earnings than Notis Global.

Summary

Tecogen beats Notis Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name. It also provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation services through a network of nine field service centers in California, the Midwest, and the Northeast. In addition, the company installs, owns, operates, and maintains distributed generation of electricity systems and other complementary systems. It serves hospitals and nursing homes, colleges and universities, health clubs and spas, hotels and motels, office and retail buildings, food and beverage processors, multi-unit residential buildings, laundries, ice rinks, swimming pools, factories, municipal buildings, military installations, and indoor growing facilities. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Notis Global Company Profile

Notis Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized consulting services to the hemp and marijuana industry primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Illinois, Oregon, and Washington. The company provides Notis Global dispensing system for the control and dispensing of medical marijuana industry. It also engages in the real property acquisitions and leases for dispensaries and cultivation centers. In addition, the company assists clients with site selection, zoning compliance, building and tenant improvement design, and licensing and on-going compliance services. Further, it acts as a distributor of hemp products. The company was formerly known as Medbox, Inc. and changed its name to Notis Global, Inc. in January 2016. Notis Global, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

