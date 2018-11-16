Comparing West Bancorporation (WTBA) and The Competition

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ: WTBA) is one of 261 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare West Bancorporation to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

This table compares West Bancorporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Bancorporation 28.41% 15.36% 1.30% West Bancorporation Competitors 20.09% 8.76% 0.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares West Bancorporation and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio West Bancorporation $81.68 million $23.07 million 13.72 West Bancorporation Competitors $1.48 billion $241.30 million 17.58

West Bancorporation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than West Bancorporation. West Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.4% of West Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of West Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for West Bancorporation and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00 West Bancorporation Competitors 1544 5845 4798 275 2.31

West Bancorporation presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.00%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 20.77%. Given West Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe West Bancorporation is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

West Bancorporation has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Bancorporation’s peers have a beta of 0.64, suggesting that their average stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

West Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. West Bancorporation pays out 51.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 35.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. West Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

West Bancorporation beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and 1-4 family residential mortgages and home equity loans. In addition, it offers trust services, including the administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts, and agency accounts. The company has eight offices in the Des Moines metropolitan area; one office in Iowa City; one office in Coralville; and one office in Rochester, Minnesota. West Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is based in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.