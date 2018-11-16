CompuCoin Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (CPN)

CompuCoin (CURRENCY:CPN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last seven days, CompuCoin has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CompuCoin has a total market cap of $30,518.00 and $0.00 worth of CompuCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CompuCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CompuCoin alerts:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00027995 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000443 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 87.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CompuCoin Profile

CompuCoin (CRYPTO:CPN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. CompuCoin’s total supply is 19,615,019 coins. CompuCoin’s official Twitter account is @compucoin. The Reddit community for CompuCoin is /r/compucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CompuCoin is compucoin.org.

Buying and Selling CompuCoin

CompuCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CompuCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CompuCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CompuCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CompuCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CompuCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.