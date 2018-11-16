Computer Modelling Group (CMG) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price target reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$6.80 on Wednesday. Computer Modelling Group has a 1 year low of C$6.51 and a 1 year high of C$10.44.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Ryan Nicolas Schneider bought 3,385 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.66 per share, with a total value of C$29,314.10.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

