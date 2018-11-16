Computer Modelling Group (CMG) Trading Down 13% Following Analyst Downgrade

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) shares traded down 13% during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Computer Modelling Group traded as low as C$6.57 and last traded at C$6.57. 177,680 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 92,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.55.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Ryan Nicolas Schneider acquired 3,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.66 per share, with a total value of C$29,314.10.

About Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

