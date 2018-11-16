Concho Resources (CXO) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Concho Resources from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $145.00 target price on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

CXO traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.24. The stock had a trading volume of 121,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,562. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $123.63 and a 1 year high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.92%. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total value of $343,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lee Price Moncrief sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $559,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,752.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 18.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,979,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,357,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,629 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 8.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,785,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,869,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 33.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,286,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,029,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 6,733.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,405,015 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $825,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 38.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,960,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $757,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

