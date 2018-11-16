Condensate Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (RAIN)

Condensate (CURRENCY:RAIN) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Condensate has a market capitalization of $535,186.00 and approximately $372.00 worth of Condensate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Condensate has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Condensate coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Condensate

Condensate (CRYPTO:RAIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2017. Condensate’s total supply is 384,208,710 coins. The official website for Condensate is condensate.co. Condensate’s official Twitter account is @condensate_rain. Condensate’s official message board is www.rainblog.de.

Buying and Selling Condensate

Condensate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condensate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Condensate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Condensate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

