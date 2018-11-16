Consolidated Water (CWCO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Consolidated Water from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

CWCO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,855. The company has a market cap of $197.23 million, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 16.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 17,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $241,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 191.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 10.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the United States, and Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading: Swap

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.