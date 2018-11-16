Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) Trading Down 13.6%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) was down 13.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 1,495,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the average daily volume of 372,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Contango Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $119,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,919,449 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after buying an additional 35,819 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $228,000.

About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 189.3 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 91.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 10.6 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 5.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

