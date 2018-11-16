Continental Building Products (CBPX) Given a $32.00 Price Target at Stephens

Stephens set a $32.00 price target on Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Continental Building Products from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Continental Building Products from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Continental Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a $32.10 rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Building Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

CBPX stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,879. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. Continental Building Products has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Building Products will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBPX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Continental Building Products by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

