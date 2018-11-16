Continental Resources (CLR) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLR. ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Continental Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

NYSE:CLR opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $44.56 and a 12 month high of $71.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 3.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Continental Resources by 26.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,788 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 49.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,605 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 44,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

