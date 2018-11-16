Contrasting Intrusion (INTZ) and Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) and Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Intrusion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Juniper Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 33.6% of Intrusion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Juniper Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Intrusion has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Juniper Networks has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intrusion and Juniper Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrusion $6.86 million 6.31 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Juniper Networks $5.03 billion 1.94 $306.20 million $1.73 16.37

Juniper Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Intrusion.

Profitability

This table compares Intrusion and Juniper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrusion 17.36% -33.04% 91.63% Juniper Networks 4.82% 10.42% 5.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Intrusion and Juniper Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrusion 0 0 0 0 N/A Juniper Networks 5 11 7 0 2.09

Juniper Networks has a consensus target price of $27.84, suggesting a potential downside of 1.69%. Given Juniper Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Juniper Networks is more favorable than Intrusion.

Dividends

Juniper Networks pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Intrusion does not pay a dividend. Juniper Networks pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Juniper Networks beats Intrusion on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc. develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations. The company also offers Compliance Commander for regulated information and data privacy protection. In addition, it resells third-party products, such as computers and servers for the implementation of its software into customer networks, as well as provides installation and threat data interpretation services. The company's customers primarily include the United States federal government and local government entities, banks, airlines, credit unions, other financial institutions, hospitals and other healthcare providers, and other customers. Intrusion Inc. markets and distributes its products through a direct sales force to end-users, distributors, system integrators, managed service providers, and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Intrusion.com, Inc. and changed its name to Intrusion Inc. in November 2001. Intrusion Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; and QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data centers; Branch SRX family that includes SRX300 Series and SRX1500, which provides integrated firewall capabilities; vSRX Virtual Firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; and Sky Advanced Threat Prevention, a cloud-based service for static and dynamic analysis. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Contrail networking and cloud platform, which provides an open-source and standards-based platform for SDN and NFV; Junos Space, a network management platform for creating network management applications that include network director, services activation director, security director, edge services director, service now, and service insight; and AppFormix, an optimization and management software platform for public, private, and hybrid clouds. Additionally, the company provides technical support and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the cloud, telecom/cable, and strategic enterprise markets. Juniper Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

