Contrasting LifeVantage (LFVN) & Its Competitors

LifeVantage (NASDAQ: LFVN) is one of 527 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare LifeVantage to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LifeVantage and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeVantage 0 0 0 0 N/A LifeVantage Competitors 3800 11084 25204 836 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 65.25%. Given LifeVantage’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LifeVantage has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LifeVantage and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LifeVantage $203.20 million $5.76 million 22.20 LifeVantage Competitors $2.03 billion $140.19 million -1.68

LifeVantage’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LifeVantage. LifeVantage is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.4% of LifeVantage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of LifeVantage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

LifeVantage has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeVantage’s peers have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LifeVantage and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeVantage 2.79% 35.56% 14.48% LifeVantage Competitors -1,795.85% -87.57% -26.19%

Summary

LifeVantage peers beat LifeVantage on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs. It also provides skin care products, including facial cleansers, perfecting lotions, eye serums, anti-aging creams, hand creams, and micro-lift serums under the TrueScience brand name. The company sells its products through a direct sales model, as well as a network of independent distributors in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, and Taiwan. LifeVantage Corporation is headquartered in Sandy, Utah.

