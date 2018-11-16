Contrasting Synaptics (SYNA) and Spire (SPIR)

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) and Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Synaptics has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire has a beta of -0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Synaptics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Synaptics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Spire shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synaptics and Spire’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics $1.63 billion 0.79 -$124.10 million $1.98 18.77 Spire N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Spire has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Synaptics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Synaptics and Spire, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics 0 5 7 0 2.58 Spire 1 0 0 0 1.00

Synaptics presently has a consensus price target of $54.56, suggesting a potential upside of 46.77%. Spire has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,199,900.00%. Given Spire’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spire is more favorable than Synaptics.

Profitability

This table compares Synaptics and Spire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics -5.75% 12.96% 6.19% Spire N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Synaptics beats Spire on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The company also provides TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad; AudioSmart personal voice and audio solutions; VideoSmart single-chip 4K UHD media processors for TVs, set-top boxes, and over-the-top streaming devices; and ImagingSmart solutions. In addition, it offers TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers; and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets. Its products comprise Spi-Sun simulator, which tests module performance; and turn-key cell and module lines, and other individual equipment. The company also provides training and assistance with module certification, and solar factory management services. In addition, it offers surface treatments to the manufacturers of orthopedic and other medical devices; and performs sponsored research programs into practical applications of biomedical technologies. The company offers its products directly, as well as through distributors and sales representatives in the United States, Asia, Europe/Africa, and internationally. Spire Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

