Contrasting Western Energy Services (WEEEF) & Rowan Companies (RDC)

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) and Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

Western Energy Services has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rowan Companies has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Western Energy Services and Rowan Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Rowan Companies 1 10 7 0 2.33

Rowan Companies has a consensus target price of $15.42, suggesting a potential upside of 4.10%. Given Rowan Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rowan Companies is more favorable than Western Energy Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of Rowan Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Rowan Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Western Energy Services and Rowan Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Energy Services -15.16% -9.61% -5.12% Rowan Companies -23.47% -7.11% -4.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Energy Services and Rowan Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Energy Services $183.65 million 0.19 -$28.94 million N/A N/A Rowan Companies $1.28 billion 1.47 $72.70 million ($0.64) -23.14

Rowan Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Western Energy Services.

Summary

Rowan Companies beats Western Energy Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment operates drilling rigs and related ancillary equipment. It operates a fleet of 56 drilling rigs, including 50 in Canada and 6 in the United States. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rigs and related equipment. This segment also provides oilfield rental equipment for hydraulic fracturing services, well completions and production work, and coil tubing and drilling services. This segment operates a fleet of 66 service rigs, including 32 singles, 26 doubles, and 8 slant service rigs. The company serves crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and other oilfield service companies. Western Energy Services Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Rowan Companies

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The company operates in the United States Gulf of Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Norwegian sectors of the North Sea, the Middle East, and Trinidad. Rowan Companies plc was founded in 1923 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.