CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04), Zacks Earnings Dates reports. The firm had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. CooTek (Cayman) updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:CTK traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.44. 214,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,669. CooTek has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CooTek (Cayman) in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CooTek (Cayman) in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

