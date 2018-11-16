Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (CMT) Director Purchases $53,550.00 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Matthew Jauchius purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,775.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,996. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $23.80.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 182.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 36,920 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 42.4% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 78.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 361,900 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/core-molding-technologies-inc-cmt-director-purchases-53550-00-in-stock.html.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molds fiberglass reinforced plastics. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, and resin transfer molding.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.