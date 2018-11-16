Corecivic (CXW) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “CoreCivic, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which provides correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. It designs, constructs, owns, manages and renovates jails, prisons, government agencies and inmate transportation companies. CoreCivic, Inc., formerly known as Corrections Corporation of America, is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Corecivic from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CXW traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,685. Corecivic has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Corecivic had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $462.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corecivic will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 35,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $909,593.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,184.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 204,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 2.4% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 106,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 13.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 264,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Corecivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

