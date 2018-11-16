Corero Network Security (CNS) Shares Up 8.2%

Corero Network Security PLC (LON:CNS) shot up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.98 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.98 ($0.17). 102,707 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the average session volume of 26,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

About Corero Network Security (LON:CNS)

Corero Network Security plc develops, markets, and sells network security products and services for the protection from distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall, which provides protection against various cyber-attacks, including network and application layer, DDoS attacks, volumetric, and multi-vector attacks.

