Corestate Capital (CCAP) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CCAP. Commerzbank set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Corestate Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €67.80 ($78.84).

Get Corestate Capital alerts:

Shares of Corestate Capital stock traded down €2.10 ($2.44) during trading on Thursday, hitting €38.10 ($44.30). The stock had a trading volume of 46,169 shares.

Corestate Capital Company Profile

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Corestate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corestate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.