Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Kelt Exploration Ltd (KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report issued on Monday, November 12th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for Kelt Exploration’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.75 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelt Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.78.

TSE KEL opened at C$4.85 on Wednesday. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$4.55 and a 12 month high of C$10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

In other news, insider Sadiq Lalani sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.33, for a total transaction of C$279,900.00. Also, insider David John Wilson purchased 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$993,300.00.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

