Cormark Weighs in on Avante Logixx Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (XX)

Avante Logixx Inc (CVE:XX) – Cormark issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Avante Logixx in a report released on Monday, November 12th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Avante Logixx’s FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

XX stock opened at C$2.20 on Wednesday. Avante Logixx has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

In related news, Director Leland Verner sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$45,000.00.

Avante Logixx Company Profile

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential and commercial security services. The company offers a suite of home and corporate security services, such as system design, installations, monitoring, and services, including alarm response, patrols, secured transport, close protection, international travel advisory, corporate 911, and incident planning.

