Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,204 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.45% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $115,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 27.1% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.6% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSOD shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,082,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,317,034 shares in the company, valued at $171,059,443.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,837.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,658 shares of company stock worth $7,001,637. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $51.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.36 and a beta of 1.05. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.07 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

