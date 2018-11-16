Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.41

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.41 and last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 30634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

Several research firms recently commented on CVTI. BidaskClub raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research cut Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Covenant Transportation Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $433.99 million, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Covenant Transportation Group news, President Joey B. Hogan sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $219,073.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Tweed bought 18,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.57 per share, with a total value of $439,792.63. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,339.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Covenant Transportation Group during the second quarter worth $166,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 711.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Covenant Transportation Group during the second quarter worth $233,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Transportation Group during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVTI)

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services.

