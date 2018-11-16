Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $2.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 570,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,383. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 455.15%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $162,081.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,300 shares in the company, valued at $162,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $1,269,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth $140,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $154,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $171,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

